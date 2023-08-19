Government committee recommends legal actions following land seizure allegations in al-Jadriyah, Baghdad

Shafaq News / The committee, established by the PM and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, to investigate the case of encroachment on citizens' lands in al-Jadriyah area, has issued several recommendations, the most prominent of which is the apprehension of individuals involved in legal violations.

A group of citizens from al-Jadriyah appeared on TV channels and social media platforms, appealing to the Iraqi government to prevent politically influential entities affiliated with armed factions from seizing their lands.

Hisham al-Rikabi, Advisor to al-Sudani, reported on Sunday, the 13th of August, that the latter had instructed an investigation into the land seizure issue.

The Ministry of Interior stated today that, under the supervision of its minister, Abdul Amir al-Shammari, the committee initiated its investigative work promptly on the morning of August 14th, 2023. The committee visited the mentioned area, met with affected citizens, recorded their testimonies, and continued its operations.

The statement further indicated that the committee had issued its recommendations within 24 hours, resulting in the referral of the case to the Central Court in al-Rusafa for the enforcement of legal actions against those responsible for trespassing and land excavation.

Additionally, a committee comprising members from the Ministry of Agriculture, Baghdad Municipality, Baghdad Operations Command, and other relevant departments was formed to address encroachments and execute judicial orders related to the lands. The military unit responsible for the land and al-Karrada Municipality were directed to prevent land excavation.

According to the statement, on August 16th, 2023, the PM’s approval was obtained to execute the recommendations. The order was issued for the arrest of the perpetrators of these legal violations and for legal measures to be taken against them.

The government's ongoing measures in this regard are in line with the directives of the highest religious authority, Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, as he met with the affected citizens on Saturday.

These actions reaffirm the government's vision to pursue anyone who dares to threaten citizens for personal gain.

Earlier today, al-Sistani expressed his rejection of the seizure of lands belonging to citizens in al-Jadriyah, located in the heart of the capital Baghdad, deeming it a violation of both law and religious doctrine.

This statement was made during a meeting with residents of the area who had previously appeared in the media, expressing their complaints about the threats they faced to relinquish their lands to certain entities.

Al-Sistani, according to his office’s statement, condemned these practices that are contrary to religious and legal principles, affirming that one of the most important duties of those in positions of authority and governance is to safeguard citizens' property and rights, and to stand against those who seek to violate them through terrorism and intimidation, especially those with official affiliations.