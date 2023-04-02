Government appeals to parliament to pass the budget bill swiftly

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi government on Sunday issued a plea to the nation's parliament and political factions to hasten the resolution of the pending General Federal Budget Bill, and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani expressed readiness to provide comprehensive responses to lawmaker's inquiries concerning the bill.

In a statement, government spokesperson Basim al-Awadi remarked, "as Parliament embarks on deliberations over the eagerly anticipated General Federal Budget Bill—which encompasses numerous service and investment initiatives—the government reaffirms its trust in the people's representatives and the parliament's leadership. We appreciate their discernment of the pressing circumstances our nation faces and the crucial need for expeditious budget ratification, thereby enabling the government to address its priorities with utmost efficiency."

Al-Awadi shed light on the parliament's familiarity with the developmental projects and the strategically significant dossiers contained within the budget.

" The government implores lawmakers, parliamentary leaders, and political powers to amplify their efforts to finalize the budget, given its immediate relevance to citizens' needs," he said.

Al-Awadi underscored the government's unwavering conviction in the budget's foundational principles and stressed the importance of Parliament's cognizance of the budget's current three-year structure.

This structure, he said, affords the government the necessary flexibility to execute strategic infrastructure projects and deliver essential services.

Al-Awadi elaborated, "the people's representatives are aware of the vital issues and fundamental matters that hinge on the budget, such as completing electricity projects, tackling water scarcity, reinstating terminated contracts, and generating thousands of job opportunities through developmental projects. These steps, among others, promise a significant and palpable economic transformation."

He also highlighted the budget's incorporation of prudent measures to mitigate the deficit and establish meticulous spending mechanisms.

In light of these concerns, al-Awadi confirmed the prime minister's willingness to attend parliament sessions and respond to any details or inquiries raised by the members of Parliament with respect to the budget bill.