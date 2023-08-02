Government Seeks "Diplomatic Mobilization" to Safeguard Iraq's Water Rights

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on Wednesday said that Iraq should mobilize diplomatic endeavors in order to resolve water disputes with neighboring countries.

Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani presided over the third meeting of the Supreme Water Committee, where he attended a review of the country's strategic water reserves, release rates from neighboring countries, and ongoing adherence to previously issued directives.

Al-Sudani attached importance to the role of diplomacy in resolving water disputes with neighboring countries in accordance with international agreements that guarantee each nation's share of water quotas.

The premier ordered a "full-scale readiness to ensure all necessary facilitations for the next planting season, including overcoming obstacles faced by departments and institutions related to the transition to the use of modern and smart irrigation technologies."

The meeting also highlighted the need for a responsible and professional media approach and legal frameworks to confront the entities spreading misleading information.