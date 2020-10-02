Gorran calls for adequate measures to protect the international missions

Shafaq News / MPs of Gorran movement, Ghaleb Muhammad, demanded the Iraqi government to take urgent measures to prevent the departure of diplomatic missions and international embassies from Iraq.

"The presence of international missions and embassies from various countries, especially developed countries, benefits Iraq in the fields of energy, investing natural resources, and building a maintaining an economy that is capable of facing the challenges and crises", Muhammad told Shafaq News agency.

He added, "We need to build high-level diplomacy with the presence of international missions, organizations and embassies, given the difficult and unstable political situations that Iraq is going through, which has negatively affected the Iraqi society and the living conditions of the people in particular".

Muhammad stressed, "realistic and tangible measures are taken by the Iraqi government to reassure the missions and embassies and the absence of any threats or risks affecting them in the future to complete the programs for building the democratic Iraqi state and benefit from the experiences of other countries".

He continued, "Iraq is one of the richest countries in the Middle East and has its regional weight. It will not be able to preserve these characteristics and gains in isolation from international friction, and Iraq will not rise and will not prosper without diplomatic and economic support".

It is noteworthy that the Iraqi Minister of foreign affairs Fouad Hussein called on the US to reconsider the decision to close its embassy in Baghdad.

"The withdrawal of the US embassy from Baghdad gives bad signals to the Iraqi people", noting that, "the Iraqi government has taken the necessary measures to protect diplomatic missions", Hussein said.

American headquarters and the US embassy are subjected to continuous rocket attacks carried out by Pro-Iranian armed factions, while several headquarters and camps belonging to Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi have been bombed by US or Israeli drones, according to statements by some political forces and leaders of Al-Hashd.