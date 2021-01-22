Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
Google showed solidarity with Baghdad twin attack victims
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-01-22T09:22:30+0000
Shafaq News/ Google web search engine showed solidarity with Bagdad twin attack victims by putting a black badge on its official homepage.
Earlier, ISIS claimed responsibility for the twin attack in a crowded area in Baghdad on Thursday, killing at least 32 people in Iraq’s first big suicide bombing for three years.
related
Confessions: A woman exploits people's need for money in Baghdad to buy their human organs
Date: 2019-08-21 13:12:28
Baghdad's governor reveals a plan to create a green belt around the capital
Date: 2021-01-17 12:55:24
5 demonstrators killed in Baghdad
Date: 2019-10-28 16:21:04
Intensive Security deployment in Baghdad
Date: 2021-01-02 10:17:39
A classified document reveals a plot to target the government in Baghdad
Date: 2020-10-13 19:35:21
Documents... A lawsuit against "BBC" about investigation on "sex trade" in Iraq
Date: 2019-10-22 13:58:08
Baghdad records two new cases of Corona virus
Date: 2020-03-14 10:37:18
A bombing targets a liquor store in Baghdad
Date: 2019-11-27 08:43:51
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.