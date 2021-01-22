Google showed solidarity with Baghdad twin attack victims

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-22T09:22:30+0000

Shafaq News/ Google web search engine showed solidarity with Bagdad twin attack victims by putting a black badge on its official homepage. Earlier, ISIS claimed responsibility for the twin attack in a crowded area in Baghdad on Thursday, killing at least 32 people in Iraq’s first big suicide bombing for three years.

