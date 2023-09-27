Global Migrant Attraction: Iraq Ranked 90th

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked 90th in global migrant attraction among 211 countries, a recent survey by CEOWORLD Magazine showed.

The report noted a significant uptick in migration trends, with 2022 marking the highest level in the past decade.

The United States leads with over 50.6 million international migrants, followed by Germany (15.7 million), Saudi Arabia (13.4 million), Russia (11.6 million), and the United Kingdom (9.3 million).

The United Arab Emirates is ranked sixth (8.7 million), France seventh (8.5 million), Canada eighth (8 million), Australia ninth (7.6 million), and Spain tenth (6.8 million).

Iraq, hosting 365,766 international migrants, holds the 90th position.

Saint Helena and the Vatican are ranked at the bottom with 437 and 809 migrants, respectively.