Global Coalition units thwart an attack on Ayn al-Asad airbase

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-08T06:13:39+0000
Global Coalition units thwart an attack on Ayn al-Asad airbase

Shafaq News / The Global Coalition units deployed in Ayn al-Asad airbase thwarted an attack on the base today, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the units dropped two drones that were flying on the east side of the base, in addition to two rockets.

It is still unknown whether the two rockets were launched by the drones.

An official at the base confirmed to Shafaq News agency that the attack took place at midnight, noting that no human or material losses were recorded.

Ayn al-Asad is located 90 Km west of Ramadi, the capital city of al-Anbar governorate, and is the largest base hosting the Coalition units.

Bases hosting the Coalition units are constantly attacked since the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Washington accuses pro-Iranian factions of being behind such attacks.

