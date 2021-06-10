Report

Global Coalition supplies the Peshmerga with multimillion dollars worth of weapons

Date: 2021-06-10T14:11:11+0000
Global Coalition supplies the Peshmerga with multimillion dollars worth of weapons

Shafaq News/ The Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh (ISIS) said on Thursday that it delivered a multimillion-dollar batch of weapons and military equipment to the Iraqi security forces.

In a statement issued earlier today, Thursday, the Coalition said, "The Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) handed the Peshmerga forces weapons and equipment valued at 3,322,145 dollars."

The statement said that those weapons are part of the Training and Equipment Fund Program established in 2014 and funded from the budget allocated by the U.S. Department of Defense to the OIR.

Nearly a month ago, the Global coalition handed over $3 million worth of weapons and ammunition to the Iraqi security forces for the same purpose.

