Global Coalition plans air, ground exercises near Erbil and Mosul

Shafaq News / The Global coalition against ISIS is set to conduct joint air and ground exercises in areas surrounding the city of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, and the city of Mosul to the north of Baghdad.
An informed source informed Shafaq News Agency that comprehensive air and ground exercises will be carried out by the international coalition forces in the vicinity of Erbil and the city of Qayyarah, south of Mosul, to ensure the effectiveness of equipment and personnel.
Earlier on Thursday, the coalition had announced the replacement of one of its military teams with another force in Iraq, as part of redeployment and troop rotation measures.