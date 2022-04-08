Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Global Coalition: no reported injuries in the Ayn al-Assad incident

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-08T06:20:21+0000
Global Coalition: no reported injuries in the Ayn al-Assad incident

Shafaq News / The Global Coalition disclosed new details regarding the thwarted attack on Ayn al-Assad airbase.

The Coalition said in a statement, "At approximately 1:46 a.m., April 8, U.S. air defense systems shot down an armed unmanned aerial system entering Al Asad Air Base, Iraq.

'There are no reported injuries or damage and all Coalition personnel are accounted for. The incident is under investigation", the statement added.

However, a source reported to Shafaq News agency that the drones are similar to the ones that carried out the attack on Erbil and were found in Diyala two months ago.

The Global Coalition units deployed in Ayn al-Asad airbase thwarted an attack on the base today, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the units dropped two drones that were flying on the east side of the base, in addition to two rockets.

It is still unknown whether the two rockets were launched by the drones.

Ayn al-Asad is located 90 Km west of Ramadi, the capital city of al-Anbar governorate, and is the largest base hosting the Coalition units.

Bases hosting the Coalition units are constantly attacked since the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Washington accuses pro-Iranian factions of being behind such attacks.

related

Explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition in al-Diwaniyah

Date: 2021-08-05 17:13:00
Explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition in al-Diwaniyah

A new plan to protect the Global Coalition convoys in Iraq

Date: 2021-08-20 10:26:45
A new plan to protect the Global Coalition convoys in Iraq

After ending its combat mission, U.S.-led Coalition hands combat supplies in Ayn al-Asad to Iraqi forces

Date: 2021-12-18 18:11:14
After ending its combat mission, U.S.-led Coalition hands combat supplies in Ayn al-Asad to Iraqi forces

An IED attack on a logistic convoy of the Global Coalition in Babel

Date: 2021-01-31 15:06:04
An IED attack on a logistic convoy of the Global Coalition in Babel

Another explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition in Babel

Date: 2021-08-05 18:48:22
Another explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition in Babel

Global Coalition: leveraging our efforts to counter ISIS branches everywhere, ISIS-K

Date: 2021-08-30 16:25:07
Global Coalition: leveraging our efforts to counter ISIS branches everywhere, ISIS-K

IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition in Baghdad

Date: 2021-12-22 17:08:20
IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition in Baghdad

The Global Coalition provides Iraqi security forces with new equipment

Date: 2021-03-19 14:34:54
The Global Coalition provides Iraqi security forces with new equipment