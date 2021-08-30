Global Coalition: leveraging our efforts to counter ISIS branches everywhere, ISIS-K

Shafaq News/ The members of the International Coalition to defeat ISIS, including the United States, pledged to continue working to effectively counter the threat of the terrorist organization, target it's global branches, including ISIS-K, and bring its members to justice.

In a joint statement by the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS issued by the U.S. Department of State, the member states condemned the attacks that occurred in Kabul in August 26 in which Afghan and British civilians, and American troops weree killed.

"The Coalition and its partners continue to stand shoulder to shoulder, as we did when we fought to achieve the territorial defeat of Daesh/ISIS in Iraq and Syria," the statement said, "we are focused on leveraging the Coalition’s expertise and the efforts of its working groups to counter Daesh/ISIS’ global branches, including Daesh/ISIS-Khorasan, and to identify and bring their members to justice."

"We will continue working closely together under the auspices of the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh/ISIS to effectively counter this dangerous threat. In that effort, we will draw on all elements of national power—military, intelligence, diplomatic, economic, law enforcement—to ensure the defeat of this brutal terrorist organization."

" We will continue to apply robust counterterrorism pressure against Daesh/ISIS wherever it operates," it concluded.