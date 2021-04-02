Global Coalition airstrike kills two ISIS terrorists

Shafaq News / The Global Coalition air forces destroyed two ISIS caves and killed two terrorists in Al-Tharthar and al-Mutaybijah areas in Saladin.

In a statement, the Joint Operations Command said, "This morning, the Global Coalition aircraft carried out an airstrike in Wadi al-Tharthar in Saladin Governorate, under the direction of the Joint Operations Command, which destroyed two caves and the death of two terrorists."

"The Global Coalition aircraft carried out another airstrike in al-Mutaybijah area, which resulted in the destruction of an ISIS hideout", the statement added.