Global Coalition, Iraq's Security Media Cell, confirmed the attack on Ain Al-Assad Airbase

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Security Media Cell affirmed today that two missiles fell outside the Iraqi Ain al-Assad base in Al-Anbar Governorate.

The Cell added that no causalities were reported, and the security forces opened an investigation into the incident.

In turn, The Global Coalition confirmed that a missile had landed near Ain Al-Assad Air Base in Iraq without resulting in losses.

Earlier this evening, a security source reported that a missile attack targeted the vicinity of Ain al-Assad Air Base in Al-Anbar Governorate, western Iraq. A source said.

He did not provide further information

The so-called “Islamic Resistance in Iraq: "International Resistance Faction" claimed responsibility for the attack.

An unofficial statement of the faction said that it used two 122mm Grad missiles to target the Ain al-Assad base.

In turn,

Ain Al-Assad is an Iraqi Armed Forces and the United States Armed Forces base located in Al Anbar Governorate, approximately 180km west of Baghdad.

British Armed Forces in Iraq also use the base. It was known initially as Qadisiyah Airbase. It was the second-largest U.S. military airbase in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom.