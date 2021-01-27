Report

Global Coalition Air Strikes against ISIS in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-01-27T12:10:53+0000
Global Coalition Air Strikes against ISIS in Kirkuk

Shafaq News / US-Led coalition had carried out air strikes on an ISIS position in Kirkuk Governorate. The Security Media Cell reported, on Tuesday.

The cell said in a statement the Joint Operations Command directed the Global Coalition to strike ISIS stronghold in Kirkuk Governorate using advanced weapons, adding that the operation resulted in the killing of four terrorist elements present at the scene and material damages.”

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

