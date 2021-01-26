Global Coalition Air Strikes against ISIS in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News / US-Led coalition had carried out air strikes on an ISIS position in Al-Anbar Governorate. The Security Media Cell reported, on Tuesday.

The cell said in a statement “F-16 aircrafts of the Global Coalition strikes on an ISIS position north of Tharthar in Al-Anbar Governorate, on the road linking Tharthar to Saladin,” adding that “the operation resulted in the killing of all terrorist elements present at the scene.”

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.