Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Global Coalition Air Strikes against ISIS in Al-Anbar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-26T21:08:39+0000
Global Coalition Air Strikes against ISIS in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News / US-Led coalition had carried out air strikes on an ISIS position in Al-Anbar Governorate. The Security Media Cell reported, on Tuesday.

The cell said in a statement “F-16 aircrafts of the Global Coalition strikes on an ISIS position north of Tharthar in Al-Anbar Governorate, on the road linking Tharthar to Saladin,” adding that “the operation resulted in the killing of all terrorist elements present at the scene.”

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

related

The Iraqi intelligence agency arrests two terrorists responsible for Al-Anbar bombing

Date: 2020-10-30 17:09:41
The Iraqi intelligence agency arrests two terrorists responsible for Al-Anbar bombing

A state of alert declared in Al-Anbar and the Iraqi-Syrian borders

Date: 2021-01-21 17:02:28
A state of alert declared in Al-Anbar and the Iraqi-Syrian borders

Security forces arrest 13 terrorists in seize 46 missiles in Al-Anbar

Date: 2020-12-24 13:30:25
Security forces arrest 13 terrorists in seize 46 missiles in Al-Anbar

Investigations reveal a terrorist network in Al-Anbar

Date: 2020-11-25 16:45:50
Investigations reveal a terrorist network in Al-Anbar

UN: 1000+ missing Iraqi from Al-Anbar in 2015-2016

Date: 2020-08-30 13:47:26
UN: 1000+ missing Iraqi from Al-Anbar in 2015-2016

“Al-Kadhimi has failed to implement his promises to the families of the victims in Al-Anbar”, MP says

Date: 2020-12-03 10:29:33
“Al-Kadhimi has failed to implement his promises to the families of the victims in Al-Anbar”, MP says

Three Iraqi soldiers killed and four other injured in an ISIS attack in Al-Anbar

Date: 2020-12-09 12:57:46
Three Iraqi soldiers killed and four other injured in an ISIS attack in Al-Anbar

PMF destroys supplies of an ISIS gang in western Al-Anbar

Date: 2020-11-05 07:27:04
PMF destroys supplies of an ISIS gang in western Al-Anbar