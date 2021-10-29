Germany says talks with Iraq to stop migrants flights to Belarus were successful

Shafaq News/ German foreign ministry on Friday said talks with Iraq to stop migrants' flights to Belarus were successful, adding that Jordan has also cancelled several charter flights.

German authorities have registered 4,889 unauthorised arrivals with a connection to Belarus so far in October, which is more than a half of all such arrivals this year.

More than 30,000 Iraqis have left the country since January 2021, a survey issued by the Summit "Lutke" organization earlier in September.

The chair of the organization, Aray Jalal, said that 37,250 Iraqis have immigrated over the past eight months.

"Ten died, and twelve are missing," Jalal asserted.

The recent conflict has contributed to an atmosphere of uncertainty and instability, which has been one of the main drivers of outmigration of Iraqis. Iraq continues to face complex migration management challenges, including the large number of internally displaced persons (IDPs), infrastructure and poverty, and lack of effective management of the growing unemployment.

In October, the organization said that hundreds of Iraqi families are stranded at the Belarusian borders with no food and shelter. Many has passed away from malnutrition, diseases, and cold.