Germany's ambassador commends "al-Sadr's tweet"

Shafaq News/ The chairperson of the Sadrist movement's Politburo, Nassar al-Rubaie, hosted Germany's ambassador to Baghdad, Martin Jaeger, earlier today, Sunday.

A statement issued by the movement's media said that al-Rubaie and Jaeger exchanged views on the recent updates on the political arena in Iraq and the results of the Iraqi parliamentary election.

Al-Rubaie asserted Iraq's endeavors to attract investors and international companies to contribute to the reconstruction of the country's infrastructure.

"The forthcoming government will implement the governmental program and provide services to the people," the Sadrist leader said, "the government program requires a vertebral column, which is combating corruption. Without it, reforming the state and building the institutions is unfeasible."

For his part, the German diplomat commended Muqtada al-Sadr's recent tweet about "good neighborliness", deeming it a "roadmap" and a "necessity".

Jaeger said that his country will engage with "the government chosen within a constitutional framework."

"Germany has aided Iraq with 3.5 billion euros. It intends to add 300 million euros in the upcoming period."

"The election was very good and transparently. You proved you have a strategy to think and work. There was no party this intelligent to secure all those seats," he said.