Germany's Foreign minister is to visit Iraq tomorrow, meet the PM and FM

Shafaq News / Germany's Minister for Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock will visit Iraq on Tuesday in an official visit.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Ahmad Al-Sahaf, explained that the top German official would meet with Iraqi officials, including Prime Minister Muhammad Shia'a Al-Sudani, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein.

"The German minister will discuss ways to strengthen relations between Baghdad and Berlin in various sectors, including energy and investment." Al-Sahaf pointed out.

It is worth noting that Germany continues its training support to official police and security forces in Iraq and funds a variety of stabilization measures and infrastructure rehabilitation in liberated areas.

According to the Global Coalition data, Berlin has allocated 2.4 billion euros for humanitarian assistance, stabilization support, and longer-term development cooperation in Iraq since 2015, with an additional €85 million for humanitarian aid for Syrian refugees in Iraq.

In addition, the two countries have trade relations, with Germany importing mainly oil and exporting motor vehicles, chemicals, machines, and electronics.