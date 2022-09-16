Report

Germany is ready to become a leader in European security, Scholz says

Date: 2022-09-16T15:55:47+0000
Germany is ready to become a leader in European security, Scholz says

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany must become the "best equipped armed force" in Europe.

Speaking before the top personnel of the Bundeswehr, Scholz said, "As the most populous nation with the most significant economic power, our army must become the cornerstone of conventional defense in Europe and the best-equipped force."

The Chancellor added that the previous German defense minister had "erroneously believed that friends surrounded Germany."

"Germany is ready to assume leading responsibility for the security of our continent," Scholz said

Scholz also urged European countries to take on more responsibility in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

He expressed support for setting up a "European headquarters" for "carrying out missions, whether it is an evacuation of our nationals, as last year in Afghanistan, or a European advisory or training mission, such as in Iraq, Mali, or Niger."

He added that only "a coordinated increase in European capabilities will allow Europe to act."

