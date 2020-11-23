Report

Germany allocates about 10 million $ to support Iraq

Date: 2020-11-23T08:21:21+0000
 Shafaq News / Iraq signed agreements with the German Development Bank (KFW) to support the country particularly to confronting Covid-19 pandemic.

Facebook page of the German Embassy in Iraq posted today, “sponsored by the German ambassador to Iraq, KFW, the Iraqi Ministry of Finance and the Reconstruction Fund for Areas Affected by Terroristic Operations (REFAATO) signed multiple agreements to achieving stability in Iraq.”

The embassy said “$ 10.7 million has been allocated to support Iraq’s response to the Corona pandemic by setting up five temporary hospitals in western and eastern Baghdad, Basra, Mosul and Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorates, bringing the total amount granted to Iraq to $ 28 million.

The post stated that the German ambassador confirmed Germany's support for Iraq.

