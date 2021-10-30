German police find Iraqi dead in truck near Polish border

Shafaq News/ German police said Friday they found an Iraqi man dead inside a small truck near the Polish border in a suspected people-smuggling effort gone wrong.

Police found the body after officers spotted about 30 people getting out of the truck near the eastern town of Goerlitz. The 42-year-old driver of the vehicle was being sought.

Authorities in Germany have registered an increase in people illegally entering from Poland in recent weeks.

Many of those picked up by police are Iraqis and Syrians who flew to Belarus and then crossed into Poland before traveling west to Germany in the hope of claiming asylum there.

Source: abc News