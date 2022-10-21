German lawmakers voted for extending their country's military mission Iraq, Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ A majority of the German Parliament's members voted in favor of extending the European country’s military mission in Iraq and Kurdistan Region on Friday.

Planned to be extended until the end of October 2023, the Bundeswehr –the German armed forces– are stationed in the country to ensure the stabilization efforts and prevention of Islamic State militants’ resurgence in Iraq, a statement from the Bundestag, the county’s parliament, said.

Around 500 German forces will continue training and advising the Iraqi and Kurdish forces, according to the statement.

The European country’s federal government has proposed the extension.