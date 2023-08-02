German embassy in Baghdad refutes claims of Quran desecration

Shafaq News / The German Embassy in Baghdad denied, on Wednesday, the alleged incident of publicly burning a copy of the Holy Quran in Germany, categorizing any desecration of the sacred book as "hostile and deplorable."

The embassy clarified that "the recent rumors circulating about the public burning of the Quran in Germany are entirely false. We strongly denounce any form of religious hatred and intolerance."

Emphasizing the existence of a vibrant Muslim community in Germany, the embassy acknowledged that many Iraqis consider Germany their home.

"Now is the time for unity. We deeply value the strong relations between Germany and Iraq and anticipate further enhancement and growth in these ties."

On Monday, Iraqi security forces increased their security measures around the German Embassy in Baghdad.

A security source informed Shafaq News Agency that "a security force from the Federal Police and the Counter-Terrorism Services closed the street leading to the German Embassy in al-Mansour neighborhood of Baghdad in the evening."

The source added that "a Riot Control Force was deployed in front of the embassy building in anticipation of potential protests related to the alleged Quran burning incident involving a German citizen."