German diplomat to Masoud Barzani: Kurdistan's security is pivotal for the Middle East

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani received Germany's Consul-General in Erbil, Klaus Streicher, in his headquarters near the capital city of the Kurdistan region earlier today, Tuesday.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, Barzani discussed with his guest the latest updates on the situation in Iraq and the Middle East, the Baghdad-Erbil ties, and the government program of Mohammad Shia al-sudani's cabinet.

Barzani and Streicher called for implementing the Sinjar agreement in order to end the displacement of its people and allow them to return to their hometowns.

The German diplomat reiterated his country's commitment to supporting the Kurdistan region in its battle against terrorism, stressing that its security is pivotal for the regional environment.