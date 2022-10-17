German ambassador hands Iraq's PM-designate a list of proposals to boost Baghdad-Berlin ties

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister-designate Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani received the German ambassador to Iraq, Martin Jaeger, in his bureau in Baghdad, an official readout said on Monday.

According to the readout, al-Sudani discussed with his guest the bilateral ties between Baghdad and Berlin and cooperation prospects between the two countries.

The PM-designate said that his cabinet will seek to develop Iraq's ties with its regional and international partners, including Germany and the European Union.

Al-Sudani explained that his efforts are focused on forming a government as soon as possible, stressing that it will work for sweeping economic reform and optimal investment of Iraq's oil wealth.

The German diplomat reiterated his country's commitment to bolstering its ties with Iraq and presented to al-Sudani a list of proposals to achieve this quest.

Jaeger said that Iraq is in dire need of a government with full powers in order to cope with the grave challenges it is facing, indicating that Germany shows strong interest in the success of al-Sudani cabinet, the readout concluded.