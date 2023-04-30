German-Iraqi collaboration on job creation and climate mitigation

Shafaq News / In a meeting held on Sunday, representatives of the German Ministries of Economic Cooperation and Development, and Finance, articulated their government's preparedness to collaborate with Iraq, particularly in the realm of youth employment opportunities.
The discussions took place during Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani's reception of a German governmental delegation, comprising of Economic Cooperation and Development Deputy Minister Jochen Flasbarth, and Finance Deputy Minister Werner Kaster.
The statement released following the meeting highlighted that the talks revolved around bolstering the relationship between Iraq and Germany, as well as identifying optimal pathways for activating partnership agreements in accordance with the mutual interests of the two friendly nations.
Prime Minister Al-Sudani lauded the inauguration of the Iraqi-German Center for Employment, Migration, and Reintegration, reaffirming Iraq's determination to cultivate bilateral ties and expand the agreement between the two countries.
According to the statement, the German officials reaffirmed their government's readiness to cooperate with Iraq in generating job opportunities for the youth, as well as addressing climate change and the health sector challenges.