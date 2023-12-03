General Bagheri: We have no problems with Iraq in the security realm

Shafaq News / Iranian Military Chief, General Mohammad Bagheri, stated that his visit to Iraq aims to discuss ways to develop bilateral military relations between the two countries.

Upon his arrival in Baghdad, General Bagheri, speaking to journalists, mentioned, "During this two-day visit to the fraternal and neighboring country of Iraq, we will hold meetings with army leaders and several political officials in this country. Our goal for this visit is to discuss ways to develop military relations between the neighboring countries."

He added, "We have no problems with Iraq in the security realm; this country, as a friend and neighbor, is continuing the path of military cooperation."

The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces emphasized, "At present, there is a large number of university students from the Iraqi army continuing their studies at Iranian military universities, and conversely, there is also the possibility for our military university students to study in Iraq."

He continued, "There will be various operational and educational communications between Iran and Iraq. During this visit, we will discuss and review these areas with the Joint Chiefs of Staff of Iraq and other Iraqi officials. I believe that this visit will lay the groundwork for a proper development of relations."

Furthermore, official ceremonies were held this Sunday morning at the Ministry of Defense headquarters by the Chief of the Iraqi Army Staff for his Iranian counterpart. The latter also met with Iraqi Defense Minister, Thabit al-Abbasi.