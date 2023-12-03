Gen. Bagheri proposes joint border maneuvers between Iraq and Iran

Shafaq News /Iranian Chief of Staff, Gen.Mohammad Bagheri, proposed on Sunday conducting joint maneuvers along the Iranian-Iraqi border.

Gen. Bagheri viewed the border between Iran and Iraq as an opportunity to enhance cooperation between both nations, emphasizing its service to the interests of both the Iranian and Iraqi peoples.

This suggestion came during his meeting this morning with the Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army, Lieut. Gen. Abdul Amir Yarallah.

Official Iranian media quoted their Chief of Staff as saying that Iraq is currently experiencing good security and stability, progressing on a path of growth and development.

He added that both countries possess valuable experiences in the war against terrorism, allowing them to share the valuable insights derived from these experiences.

In response, Lieut. Gen. Yarallah expressed complete readiness of the Iraqi Armed Forces to foster military, defensive, training cooperation, joint maneuvers, and exchange experiences with the Islamic Republic of Iran.