Gateway suspends granting visas to visit Turkey

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-21T11:03:56+0000
Gateway suspends granting visas to visit Turkey

Shafaq News/ The Gateway Visa Offices in Iraq suspended their work of granting entry visas to travelers to Turkey until further notice.

The Visa Application Center said all offices would be closed on July 07, 2022.

The decision comes after the Turkish artillery targeted Iraqi Kurdistan's Zakho district on Wednesday.

Minister of Health in the Kurdistan Regional Government, Saman Al-Barzanji, revealed that nine tourists were killed and 22 others were injured in the attack.

The Iraqi and Kurdish authorities, many countries, and UNAMI condemned the attack, considering it "a violation against Iraqi territory.”

