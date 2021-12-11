Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Garmyan is free of ISIS presence, local official says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-11T15:13:18+0000
Garmyan is free of ISIS presence, local official says

Shafaq News/ The Spokesperson to the Garmyan Police Command, Lieutenant-Colonel Ali Jamal al-Qaddouri, said on Saturday that the Independent county is clear of ISIS hotbeds, warning from an "explosive devices war" in the territory between Diyala and Kurdistan.

Al-Qaddouri said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "all the sectors in Garmyan are free of ISIS incubators. Except for some empty sectors in the vicinity of Garyman near Saladin and Diyala, the county did not witness any serious security breach."

"ISIS activity is limited to occasional nocturnal attacks against a few sites located in a open territories because they cannot appear in daylight or maintain position."

related

ISIS elements infiltrate from Saladin to carry out attacks in Garmyan, Official says

Date: 2021-09-22 07:27:18
ISIS elements infiltrate from Saladin to carry out attacks in Garmyan, Official says

London expresses its support to Iraq in combating terrorism and holding fair elections

Date: 2020-11-30 18:09:30
London expresses its support to Iraq in combating terrorism and holding fair elections

ISIS militant kills his sister for her husband joined Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi

Date: 2020-09-03 19:57:22
ISIS militant kills his sister for her husband joined Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi

The international coalition confirms its stay in Iraq and determines the whereabouts of ISIS

Date: 2020-03-12 08:27:53
The international coalition confirms its stay in Iraq and determines the whereabouts of ISIS

ISIS attacks the Iraqi Army in Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-02-06 18:50:14
ISIS attacks the Iraqi Army in Al-Anbar

Seizing weapons, arresting ISIS members in security operations in Iraq, Statement

Date: 2021-04-20 10:39:51
Seizing weapons, arresting ISIS members in security operations in Iraq, Statement

Security forces raids ISIS sites in al-Anbar and arrests a senior official

Date: 2021-05-30 15:33:01
Security forces raids ISIS sites in al-Anbar and arrests a senior official

Joint forces destroy ISIS hideouts, seize military devices in Diyala

Date: 2021-11-13 21:16:29
Joint forces destroy ISIS hideouts, seize military devices in Diyala