Garmyan Continues to Feed Hamrin Lake with Water Levels Declining by 70%

Shafaq News/ The Directorate of the Water Resources in the Garmyan administration on Thursday reiterated its commitment to continue feeding Lake Hamrin with water supplies from the Darbandikhan Dam amid a 70% decrease in water levels.

"The agreement between Diyala and Garmyan stipulates the continuous release of water from Darbandikhan towards Hamrin at a rate of 50 m³/sec until the coming September, but the flow rate reaching Hamrin ranges from 15 to 22 m³/sec," Muayad Ahmed, the head of the Independent county's water directorate, told Shafaq News Agency.

"The increase in temperature and evaporation, loss of significant quantities of releases, in addition to the peak summer water needs in the peripheral areas of Kalar close to Diyala, the Khanaqin border, and other areas, has negatively affected the amount of water reaching Lake Hamrin."

Ahmed noted that "the water discharges from Darbandikhan include all the mentioned areas, not only Lake Hamrin."

On the water situation in the Karmian administration, Ahmed clarified that "the water storage in Garmyan are under control and fulfill the basic needs such as drinking water and agriculture until the end of this summer without any drought problems or water shortages", dismissing any planned summer agricultural activities during the season.

Lake Hamrin, 55 km northeast of Baqubah, created following the construction of the Hamrin Dam on the course of al-Wand River in Diyala province. It was inaugurated in June 1981 with the aim of protecting the cities of the Diyala River Basin from seasonal floods.