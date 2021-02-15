Report

“Gang of Death” members are arrested today, Al-Kadhimi

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-15T07:51:20+0000
Shafaq News / Iraq arrested today Monday the “Gang of Death” members.

Iraq’ Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said on Twitter "GANG OF DEATH that terrified our people in Basra … and killed dear lives, is arrested by our heroes of the security forces..."

Al-Kadhimi added; "today, The killers of (Activist) Jinan Mazhi and Ahmed Abdul-Samad, and tomorrow the killers of (Dr.) Reham (Yacoub),  (Journalist Hisham )Al-Hashemi …all to be punished,..Justice will never sleep."

A security source in Basra, southern Iraq, unveils new information about the "gang of death" in Basra Governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "A specialized security team has investigated with the four members of the gang whom confessed committing ten crimes, including killing the journalist Ahmed Abdel Samad."

According to the source, the criminals are currently head by a hitman who provide them financial support.

Human rights groups have reported the enforced disappearances and unlawful killings of dozens of activists, journalists, lawyers and other civil society members in Iraq, especially since the start of the 2019 protests.

