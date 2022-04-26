Game of drones: US mobilizes intelligence and military assets to deter Iran's airborne attacks

Shafaq News/ The US forces are keeping eyes in the skies at the borders of Diyala with Iran to detect routes that the Iranians use to slip missiles and Uninhabited Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) into the Iraqi airspace, a political source revealed on Tuesday.

"Recently, two US Chinooks landed and then took off in the vicinity of the Hemrin lake, 55 kilometers to the northeast of Baqubah. The motive of the maneuver remains unknown," the source said, "On another occasion, six black hawks and two Chinooks swooped down on two vehicles near the village of Abu Akoula in the Kanaan district."

"The two vehicles, a Nissan Patrol and Kia Pickup, were carrying Iranian consultants and UAVs," the source continued, "the consultants and their companions were apprehended."

"Diyala's borders have become a patent channel to transport missiles and UAVs to the Shiite paramilitary groups aligned with Iran...The US has repeatedly asked the Iraqi side to control the porous borders and cut off the routes Iran uses to supply its proxies with airborne combat assets."

Security officers refused to comment on these allegations.