Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

GTS: after a year of COVID-19, Iraqis are running out of options

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-06T16:24:00+0000
GTS: after a year of COVID-19, Iraqis are running out of options

Shafaq News/ A "Ground Truth Solutions" (GTS) report said that Iraq is struggling to maintain a balance between enforcing necessary restrictions and reviving the economy even a year after diagnosing the first COVID-19 case. 

"Nationwide lockdown measures, were extended in late October to curb the spread of the virus – and while infection rates have decreased, people across the country are struggling to make ends meet," the report said, "By 14 January 2021, there were 605,416 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iraq and 12,915 deaths." 

To find out how restrictions were affecting access to services and how people felt about the response, Ground Truth Solutions (GTS) partnered with the Iraq Information Centre (IIC) to conduct a third round of interviews with 545 returnees, refugees, and IDPs across al-Anbar, Duhok, Erbil, Nineveh, Saladin, and al-Sulaymaniyah in October and November 2020.

The Austrian organization deduced that:

People are very concerned about meeting their needs, accessing healthcare, and sending their children to school.

One-third of respondents who consulted a health professional during the pandemic were dissatisfied with the care they received.

Most people (80%) feel there are no silver linings to COVID-19. They are preoccupied with financial instability and deteriorating mental and physical health.

Over two-thirds of respondents (69%) are satisfied with the response to the pandemic, but less than half (44%) believe the authorities are equipped to handle future challenges.

related

Covid-19: 3172 new cases in Gulf countries in 24 hours

Date: 2020-08-24 15:19:07
Covid-19: 3172 new cases in Gulf countries in 24 hours

COVID-19: 78 fatalities and 3946 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-02 14:28:43
COVID-19: 78 fatalities and 3946 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 3481 new cases and 55 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-27 15:22:15
COVID-19: 3481 new cases and 55 fatalities in Iraq today

MP: a government decision prevented the parliament from holding sessions

Date: 2020-08-18 15:31:26
MP: a government decision prevented the parliament from holding sessions

Covid-19: Less than 1000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-12-26 13:14:32
Covid-19: Less than 1000 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 4357 new cases and 82 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-16 13:17:56
COVID-19: 4357 new cases and 82 fatalities in Iraq today

Covid-19: About 2000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-31 13:39:49
Covid-19: About 2000 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 3531 new cases and 73 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-13 14:13:42
COVID-19: 3531 new cases and 73 fatalities in Iraq today