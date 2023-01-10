GFP: Iraq ranks 45th globally in the 2023 Military Strength Ranking

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked fourth in the Arab world and 45th worldwide in the 2023 Military Strength Ranking of the Global Fire Power (GFP).

There are currently 145 countries considered for the Global Firepower (GFP) annual defense review (which presently covers 2023).

The finalized Global Firepower ranking utilizes over 60 individual factors to determine a given nation's PowerIndex ('PwrIndx') score with categories ranging from the quantity of military units and financial standing to logistical capabilities and geography.

The United States, Russia, China, India, and the United Kingdom are, respectively, the strongest army.

Russia outperforms the US in man, land, naval, and Nat. Meanwhile, Washington surpasses Moscow in air, logistics, finances, and geography.

In the Arab world, the Egyptian army ranks first (14th worldwide), followed by Saudi Arabia (22nd globally), Algeria (26th), Iraq (45th), and the UAE (56th).