GCC Secretary-General arrives in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, arrived earlier today, Monday, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Shafaq News Agency knew yesterday from a source familiar with the matter that Al-Hajraf's visit will touch upon various political, economic, and security files, as well as COVID-19 pandemic developments.