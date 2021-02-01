Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

GCC Secretary-General arrives in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-01T08:14:27+0000
GCC Secretary-General arrives in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, arrived earlier today, Monday, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. 

An informed source told Shafaq News Agency, "the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, arrived in the capital, Baghdad, this morning." 

 Shafaq News Agency knew yesterday from a source familiar with the matter that Al-Hajraf's visit will touch upon various political, economic, and security files, as well as COVID-19 pandemic developments.

related

Iraqi intelligence apprehends 27 indictees in Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-10 09:45:04
Iraqi intelligence apprehends 27 indictees in Baghdad

"Abu Haroun" arrested southern Baghdad

Date: 2019-11-03 09:50:05
"Abu Haroun" arrested southern Baghdad

The official outcome of Baghdad bomb

Date: 2020-07-29 09:23:20
The official outcome of Baghdad bomb

Baghdad and Erbil on a date with two "opposition" conferences to the political system in Iraq

Date: 2020-03-08 13:50:14
Baghdad and Erbil on a date with two "opposition" conferences to the political system in Iraq

Clashes Renewed Between Security Forces and Protesters in Baghdad

Date: 2020-01-25 12:07:44
Clashes Renewed Between Security Forces and Protesters in Baghdad

Human rights: 15 casualties in clashes between protesters and security in Baghdad

Date: 2020-02-29 09:10:09
Human rights: 15 casualties in clashes between protesters and security in Baghdad

Baghdad mourns an Iraqi scientist who passed away abroad

Date: 2019-12-03 11:52:56
Baghdad mourns an Iraqi scientist who passed away abroad

Kurdish Minister: resumption of talks with Baghdad next week

Date: 2020-08-23 10:45:58
Kurdish Minister: resumption of talks with Baghdad next week