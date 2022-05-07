Report

Funeral begins for the deputy of the Secretary-General of Badr, high-level formal presence

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-07T06:27:15+0000
Funeral begins for the deputy of the Secretary-General of Badr, high-level formal presence

Shafaq News / The funeral of the Deputy Secretary-General of Badr Organization, Abdul Karim Younis, began in Baghdad this morning.

Many senior political figures and leaders of the Popular Mobilization Forces attended the ceremony, including the head of the State of Law, Nuri Al-Maliki, and the head of the Wisdom Movement, Ammar Al-Hakim.

The Iraqi forces took strict measures in the Karrada and Jadriya areas near the Suspension Bridge in the center of Baghdad to secure the funeral.

Yesterday, the Deputy Secretary-General of the Badr organization, nicknamed "Abu Mariam Al-Ansari," passed away in a car accident.

A medical source told Shafaq News agency that al-Ansari's vehicle flipped in the Ali al-Sharqi sub-district, killing him and two of his bodyguards.

