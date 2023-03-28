Fugitive Suspect Escapes in al-Hashimi's Assassination: Family Outraged

Shafaq News / The family of political analyst Hisham Al-Hashimi expressed their outrage on Tuesday over reports of the escape of the primary suspect in his murder case.

In a statement, the family said, "We are deeply disturbed by the news and reports confirming the escape of the main suspect in the murder of our beloved Hisham Al-Hashimi, as acknowledged by the Minister of Justice."

The statement added, "If these reports are confirmed, it is a blatant violation of justice and adds insult to injury. The assassination alone was a heinous act, targeting a highly influential figure in Iraqi society, but the escape of the suspect undermines the very fabric of the Iraqi state and its ability to deliver justice to its citizens."

The family of Al-Hashimi called upon Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani to launch an immediate investigation to uncover the truth and make it known to the public. They also appealed to international organizations and UN Secretary-General Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert to put pressure on the government to bring the suspect to justice.

The family concluded their statement with, "Hisham Al-Hashimi dedicated his life to serving Iraq and its people, striving for a stable and prosperous country free from terrorism and crime. His legacy deserves to be honored through swift justice."

Social media and official documents, including a response from Justice Minister Khalid Shawani to the Iraqi Parliament regarding the absence of the main suspect in Al-Hashimi's murder from custody, have been circulating.

A judicial source informed Shafaq News Agency at the end of 2021 that the trial of the suspect had been postponed to March 8, 2023, due to a lack of summons from the Federal Discrimination Court.

Al-Hashimi was assassinated on July 6, 2020, in front of his home in the Zayouna area of Baghdad by gunmen on a motorcycle, causing widespread outrage and international attention. In July 2021, former Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced the arrest of the suspects, including a first lieutenant at the age of 36, whose confessions were broadcast on official television.

For over a year, the Iraqi judiciary has failed to hold a trial for the suspect despite his incarceration, fueling speculation and raising questions about the veracity of reports of his escape from prison with the help of an armed faction.