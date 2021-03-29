Fuad Hussien held a meeting with his Jordanian and Egyptian counterparts in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussien, convened with his Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts, Sameh Shokri and Ayman al-Safadi, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

A brief press release by the Ministry's spokesperson, Ahmad al-Sahaf, said, "the Ministers discussed economic, international, and regional issues of common interest, including the Palestinian issue, the Syrian crisis, terrorism, and developments in Yemen and Libya."

Ahmad Al-Sahaf, the Ministry's spokesperson said in a brief press release that the Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussien, received his Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts, Sameh Shokri and Ayman al-Safadi.

The Ministry announced yesterday that the Foreign Ministers of the two Arab countries will arrive in Baghdad to discuss the preparations to the Trilateral Summit that will bring the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the Jordanian King, Abdullah II bin al-Hussein, and the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Iraqi premier declared the postponement of the trilateral summit in Baghdad to further notice following the deadly train crash that took place in Egypt.

Two trains collided in Sohag, south of Cairo, on Friday, killing 32 people and injuring 165 others.