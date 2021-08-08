Fuad Hussien hands Erdogan an invitation to attend the meetings of the regional summit in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussien, handed over on Sunday an invitation from the Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, to the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to attend the meetings of the regional summit to be held by the end of this month, August.

Hussein met the Turkish President earlier today in the Turkish capital city, Ankara, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Besides the anticipated summit that will host the premiers of Iraq's neighboring countries, the meeting discussed "issues related to the bilateral ties and the situation in the region."

A source told Shafaq News Agency earlier that PM al-Kadhimi is laying the ground for a regional summit in Baghdad. Beside the countries of the region, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, and Egypt are expected to attend the meetings.

Al-Kadhimi is extending outreaches with the Arab world to ease a history of strained ties he inherited from previous governments.