Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Fuad Hussein: there will be no government soon

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-23T17:02:44+0000
Fuad Hussein: there will be no government soon

Shafaq News/ Iraq will not witness the formation of a new government any time soon even though seven months have passed since holding the parliamentary election in October 2021, Iraq's Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein said on Saturday.

Speaking to the Saudi-funded "al-Arabiya" TV channel, Hussein stated, "the government formation will take so long. There will be no breakthrough anytime soon."

On the extradition of European ISIS members incarcerated in Iraqi prisons, he said, "Many European countries do not want to take them, or their families, back."

related

Iraq's Foreign Minister participates in OIC's 48th Session

Date: 2022-03-21 19:49:07
Iraq's Foreign Minister participates in OIC's 48th Session

Iraq to activate the work of the joint committee with Pakistan

Date: 2021-08-11 17:00:44
Iraq to activate the work of the joint committee with Pakistan

Fuad Hussein invites his Kazakh counterpart to visit Baghdad

Date: 2022-03-23 15:38:04
Fuad Hussein invites his Kazakh counterpart to visit Baghdad

Iraq's MoFA: today's Summit is a historic event

Date: 2021-08-28 15:29:15
Iraq's MoFA: today's Summit is a historic event

Fuad Hussein: Iranian nuclear deal is in Iraq’s interest

Date: 2022-03-26 14:36:50
Fuad Hussein: Iranian nuclear deal is in Iraq’s interest

Minister of Foreign Affairs: Iraq needs advice and expertise in the field of training Iraqi forces

Date: 2021-09-02 06:59:13
Minister of Foreign Affairs: Iraq needs advice and expertise in the field of training Iraqi forces

Iraq's FM calls for extensive security talks with Iran

Date: 2022-04-13 17:55:56
Iraq's FM calls for extensive security talks with Iran

Iraq’ foreign Minister authorizes luqman Abdul Rahim the administrative powers

Date: 2020-10-22 15:04:14
Iraq’ foreign Minister authorizes luqman Abdul Rahim the administrative powers