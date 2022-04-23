Fuad Hussein: there will be no government soon

Shafaq News/ Iraq will not witness the formation of a new government any time soon even though seven months have passed since holding the parliamentary election in October 2021, Iraq's Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein said on Saturday.

Speaking to the Saudi-funded "al-Arabiya" TV channel, Hussein stated, "the government formation will take so long. There will be no breakthrough anytime soon."

On the extradition of European ISIS members incarcerated in Iraqi prisons, he said, "Many European countries do not want to take them, or their families, back."