Fuad Hussein in Doha for an urgent meeting 

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussien, arrived on Monday in the Qatari capital, Doha, to participate in the "Urgent Consultative meeting" of the Arab Ministers of Foreign Affairs.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry, Minister Hussein landed in Doha to attend an urgent consultative meeting with his Arab counterparts.

The Ministry said that the visit came at the invitation of the incumbent chair of the Arab League, Qatar, to discuss the latest updates on the Palestinian issues and the Grand Renaissance Dam, among other issues of mutual interest.

"The Minister is expected to hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the meeting with Qatari officials and other Ministers," the statement said.