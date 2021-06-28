Fuad Hussein from Rome: Iraq's sovereignty is a red line

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-28T16:39:56+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, stressed the need to bolster Iraq's sovereignty, refrain from violating it, and respect Iraqi laws, praising the role of the Iraqi forces, including al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) and the Peshmerga. Hussein's statements came in a speech he delivered at the meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, held in Italy's capital city, Rome. Hussein praised "the efforts and endeavors of the Coalition countries in supporting Iraq in the field of combating terrorism, restoring stability and reconstruction in the liberated areas, and training Iraqi forces." "The government has worked to take measures to eradicate these groups and achieve that mutual goal by sustaining the cooperation of the countries of the Global coalition." The Minister highlighted the Iraqi government's preparations for the elections in October and the importance of these elections for the future of Iraq, expressing gratitude to the countries backing Iraq's request in the Security Council to enhance the observation procedures of the elections to ensure their integrity. Hussein said that the displaced persons and their voluntary return are a priority to the Iraqi government, "the national efforts are ongoing to lift the injustice and obscurantism of terrorism befalling the Iraqi communities." "The Iraqi Parliament approved the Yazidi Survivors Law. This step had a significant impact in supporting the victims of the terrorist organization ISIS and ensuring that its members are held accountable for their criminal acts." At the conclusion of his speech, Iraq's top diplomat affirmed Iraq's willingness to continue the work and cooperation with the Global Coalition to combat ISIS and urged member states to meet Iraq midway. Hussein laid emphasis on endorsing Iraq's sovereignty, praising "the great role of the Iraqi forces, including the army, the PMF, the Peshmerga, the police, and all bodies of security services."

related

Iraq invites its neighbors to a dialogue in Baghdad

Date: 2021-06-14 17:58:40

Iraq’ foreign Minister authorizes luqman Abdul Rahim the administrative powers

Date: 2020-10-22 15:04:14

Fuad Hussein congratulates Biden

Date: 2020-11-08 13:46:26

Hussein conveys al-Kadhimi's endeavor to develop the Iraqi-Iranian relations to his Iranian counterpart

Date: 2021-02-03 11:51:26

Fuad hussein: Iraq Maintains coordination with KSA and Gulf investors eying security in Iraq

Date: 2021-02-24 07:39:13

Hussein accepts the credentials of Turkey's new ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2021-05-25 13:36:27