Fuad Hussein from Rome: Iraq plays a role in the regional talks

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussien, highlighted the influence of the US-Iran tension on Iraq and its role in extending outreaches between conflicting parties.

In a press conference he held in the Italian capital, Rome, Hussien said, "we have seen some changes since the new US administration took office. Communication with Iran was restored, and talks in Vienna were commenced, in addition to the undeclared dialogue between Iran and Saudi Arabia."

"Iraq played a role in those regional meetings because these conflicts affected the Iraqi political reality. To manage the internal conflicts, we had to manage the external conflicts."

"What happens in Iraq has an impact on the entire region. For this reason, our movement is in the interest of our country in part and in the interest of the region in another."

"Iraq has been in a state of constant conflict with self and others for 50 years."