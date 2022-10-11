Report

Fuad Hussein explains Iraq's attitude toward the Russian-Ukrainian conflict

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-11T20:48:01+0000
Fuad Hussein explains Iraq's attitude toward the Russian-Ukrainian conflict

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein has held a phone call with his German counterpart, Annalina Bearbock, the Ministry said in an official readout on Tuesday.

Hussein and Bearbock, according to the readout, discussed the bilateral ties between Iraq and Germany, and the cooperation prospects between the two countries.

Hussein called for seeking diplomatic solutions for the current crises, dismissing the Iranian attacks as a violation of international laws.

"The Iraqi government makes sure to pursue a balanced approach in its foreign policy, especially with neighboring countries," he said, "the internal stability affects the stability of the region...tension hampers with the region's security, which might propagate to the international peace."

Discussing the Russian-Ukrainian war, Minister Hussein called on the warring sides to pursue peaceful solutions and commit to the United Nations charter, the statement said.

