Fuad Hussein discusses human rights in Iraq and war in Ukraine with Tueller

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, received the US ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Tueller, in his bureau downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, earlier today, Monday.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, Minister Hussein discussed with his guest the recent report issued by the US Department of State on human rights in Iraq, the bilateral ties between Baghdad and Washington, and coordination prospects between the two countries.

The meeting touched upon a spectrum of issues at the regional and international levels, particularly the impact of the conflict in Ukraine on the humanitarian and security situation in the region, and the food security of the world.

Hussein shed light upon the outcomes of his recent visit to the Iranian capital, Tehran, and the compartment relevant to the Vienna talks with the United States.

The US diplomat commended the Iraqi Foreign Ministry's endeavors on the international level, reiterating his country's commitment to supporting Iraq in this regard.