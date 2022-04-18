Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Fuad Hussein discusses human rights in Iraq and war in Ukraine with Tueller

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-18T13:53:41+0000
Fuad Hussein discusses human rights in Iraq and war in Ukraine with Tueller

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, received the US ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Tueller, in his bureau downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, earlier today, Monday.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, Minister Hussein discussed with his guest the recent report issued by the US Department of State on human rights in Iraq, the bilateral ties between Baghdad and Washington, and coordination prospects between the two countries.

The meeting touched upon a spectrum of issues at the regional and international levels, particularly the impact of the conflict in Ukraine on the humanitarian and security situation in the region, and the food security of the world.

Hussein shed light upon the outcomes of his recent visit to the Iranian capital, Tehran, and the compartment relevant to the Vienna talks with the United States.

The US diplomat commended the Iraqi Foreign Ministry's endeavors on the international level, reiterating his country's commitment to supporting Iraq in this regard.

related

Iraq's Foreign Minister participates in OIC's 48th Session

Date: 2022-03-21 19:49:07
Iraq's Foreign Minister participates in OIC's 48th Session

Iraq to activate the work of the joint committee with Pakistan

Date: 2021-08-11 17:00:44
Iraq to activate the work of the joint committee with Pakistan

Fuad Hussein invites his Kazakh counterpart to visit Baghdad

Date: 2022-03-23 15:38:04
Fuad Hussein invites his Kazakh counterpart to visit Baghdad

Iraq's MoFA: today's Summit is a historic event

Date: 2021-08-28 15:29:15
Iraq's MoFA: today's Summit is a historic event

Fuad Hussein: Iranian nuclear deal is in Iraq’s interest

Date: 2022-03-26 14:36:50
Fuad Hussein: Iranian nuclear deal is in Iraq’s interest

Minister of Foreign Affairs: Iraq needs advice and expertise in the field of training Iraqi forces

Date: 2021-09-02 06:59:13
Minister of Foreign Affairs: Iraq needs advice and expertise in the field of training Iraqi forces

Iraq's FM calls for extensive security talks with Iran

Date: 2022-04-13 17:55:56
Iraq's FM calls for extensive security talks with Iran

Iraq’ foreign Minister authorizes luqman Abdul Rahim the administrative powers

Date: 2020-10-22 15:04:14
Iraq’ foreign Minister authorizes luqman Abdul Rahim the administrative powers