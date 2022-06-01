Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Fuad Hussein discusses Ukraine's war with senior Italian diplomat

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-01T15:44:16+0000
Fuad Hussein discusses Ukraine's war with senior Italian diplomat

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein received the Italian deputy minister of foreign affairs, Marina Sereni, in his bureau downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, earlier today, Wednesday.

A readout issued by the foreign affairs ministry said that Hussein discussed with his guest the bilateral ties between Baghdad and Rome and ways to bolster cooperation prospects between the two countries.

The two diplomats exchanged views on the developments in the regional and international arena, and the repercussions of the Russian-Ukrainian war on the world's food and energy security.

Sereni handed Hussein a letter from his Italian counterpart in which he reiterated his country's support for democracy in Iraq and commitment to the bilateral ties between the two nations.

related

Hussein calls for ending the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine 

Date: 2022-04-17 20:36:11
Hussein calls for ending the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine 

Iraq’s Embassy in Ukraine evacuates Iraqis from Sumy and Kharkiv

Date: 2022-03-09 07:29:40
Iraq’s Embassy in Ukraine evacuates Iraqis from Sumy and Kharkiv

Iraqi Foreign Minister discusses with his Iranian counterpart files of mutual interest

Date: 2021-12-24 08:39:35
Iraqi Foreign Minister discusses with his Iranian counterpart files of mutual interest

Minister Hussein receives Belgian ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2022-04-21 21:13:21
Minister Hussein receives Belgian ambassador to Iraq

Old Video Of US Aid Worker Rescuing Little Girl In Iraq Shared As Ukraine

Date: 2022-03-01 14:18:26
Old Video Of US Aid Worker Rescuing Little Girl In Iraq Shared As Ukraine

Hussein accepts the credentials of Turkey's new ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2021-05-25 13:36:27
Hussein accepts the credentials of Turkey's new ambassador to Iraq

Al-Kadhimi: we support ending the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Date: 2022-03-17 12:20:19
Al-Kadhimi: we support ending the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Nechirvan Barzani or Fuad Hussein might be the next Iraqi President, Al-Siyada says

Date: 2022-02-08 20:46:33
Nechirvan Barzani or Fuad Hussein might be the next Iraqi President, Al-Siyada says