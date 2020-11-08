Fuad Hussein congratulates Biden

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, congratulated on Sunday the US President-elect Joe Biden.

Hussein said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "We look forward to strengthening bilateral relations and pushing forward the wheel of dialogues and cooperation between the two countries at all levels."

He added, "common challenges require us to intensify joint action."

On Saturday, Biden defeated Donald Trump in the race to the White House, US media reported, in a victory that marks a historic turning point for the US and the world after a four-year controversial presidential term.



