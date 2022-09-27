Fuad Hussein calls for bolstering Baghdad-Tehran diplomatic cooperation to resolve outstanding issues 

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein on Tuesday called for mounting diplomatic efforts between Baghdad and Tehran in a bid to resolve outstanding issues and restore the region's security and stability.

Hussein's remarks came during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Hussein Amir Abdullahian, in the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, earlier today.

According to a readout issued by the Iraqi foreign ministry, Hussein discussed with his guest the bilateral ties between Baghdad and Tehran and the latest updates on the political situation in the regional and international arena.

Hussein laid emphasis on continuing diplomatic efforts, activating the bilateral Memoranda of Understanding (MoU), and holding joint meetings to converge the views, promote dialogue, and restore stability and security in the region.

The meeting touched upon the bilateral relation between Iraq and Iran and Tehran's negotiations with 5+1 in Vienna.

Abdollahian commended Iraq's role in auspicing regional talks, expressing his country's willingness to exchange views with the Iranian side on issues of mutual interest.

Iran's top diplomat shed light on the recent unrest in his country and offered insight into the government's point of view regarding the situation.