Fuad Hussein: Malaysia to reopen its embassy in Baghdad

Shafaq News / Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein announced on Thursday that Malaysia has decided to reopen its embassy in Baghdad. During a joint press conference held with his Malaysian counterpart, Zambry Abdul Kadir, Hussein also disclosed Iraqi efforts to facilitate the export of crude oil to the Malaysian market.

Hussein remarked that "the Iraqi-Malaysian relations date back to the 1970s and hold significant importance for both parties." He welcomed the decision to reopen the Malaysian embassy in Baghdad, viewing it as "a pivotal step in re-establishing diplomatic ties."

Furthermore, Hussein highlighted discussions on streamlining entry procedures for citizens from both nations, and stressed the necessity of convening "a joint committee meeting between the two countries." He noted that the most recent meeting of this committee was held in 2005 and emphasized the importance of its resumption, expressing hope for a meeting within the current year.

Addressing economic aspects, the Iraqi Foreign Minister discussed investment opportunities in Iraq with his Malaysian counterpart, underlining substantial prospects in various sectors. He extended an invitation to Malaysian companies, known for their extensive expertise, to invest in Iraq.

Hussein also shared insights gained from discussions with the Malaysian Foreign Minister, noting Malaysia's significant experience in airport management through its management of several international airports. He highlighted Iraq's position as an oil-rich nation and its aspiration to expand its market, elucidating ongoing conversations on capitalizing on this sector and exploring avenues to connect Iraqi oil with the Malaysian market.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Foreign Minister, during the conference, articulated that "a primary aim of the visit was the reopening of the Malaysian embassy in Baghdad." He affirmed the intention to "enhance bilateral relations between the two countries," emphasizing collaborative efforts to foster investment, trade, education, and agriculture. Concluding, he stated that "both nations agreed to concentrate their efforts on achieving mutual investment goals."